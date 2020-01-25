PGA Merchandise Show 2020: Best finds, innovations, exhibitors and experts
Stick with CBS Sports throughout the week for the latest from the PGA Merchandise Show
CBS Sports HQ was live on site at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show this week alongside our Supreme Golf pals covering the entire event as it unfolded from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. We updated this page throughout the four-day event, which began on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with demo day and ran through Friday, Jan. 24 in the convention center.
Keep on reading for highlights from the show, interviews with some of the biggest names in golf, the latest equipment, fun videos and much more.
Quick links
Exhibitor list | Schedule of events | Guest appearances | New products
What's happened at the show?
- WATCH: Kyle Porter breaks down his experience at the PGA Merchandise Show
- WATCH: Supreme Golf's CEO explains how to get the best tee times around the world
- CBS Sports lead broadcaster Jim Nantz discusses his latest projects
- WATCH: Bridgestone CEO explains the design of Tiger Woods' new golf balls
- WATCH: Golf instructor and expert Michael Breed discusses joining CBS Sports
- Ron Jaworski talks the Super Bowl, his passion for golf and more with Danny Kanell
- WATCH: NFL HOFer Thurman Thomas, Beasley Reece talk Tiger Woods, benefits of golf
- WATCH: Social media star, pro golfer Paige Spiranac joins The First Cut
- Golf legend, entrepreneur Greg Norman discusses what to expect in 2020
- WATCH: FlightScope aims to help golf fans at every income level improve their game
- WATCH: PGA Chief Championships Officer explains how the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup will play in 2020
- WATCH: How Trackman is taking the next step to speak to consumers in 2020
- WATCH: TopGolf's CEO discusses the future of TopTracer and TopGolf
- WATCH: Callaway's senior director breaks down the company's new Maverik line of clubs
- WATCH: Sunice CEO explains how he manages the Bobby Jones brand
- Kyle Porter and Mark Immelman set the scene at the show in Orlando
Need to know
What is the merchandise show? It is the golf industry's leading trade-only event featuring the latest in equipment, technology, apparel, accessories and more.
Who attends the merchandise show? Among those walking the grounds this week will be golf industry professionals, buyers for facilities and courses, PGA and LPGA professionals, golf shop and pro shop owners, golf coaches and instructors, students, entrepreneurs, tournament directors and more.
What happens at the merchandise show? Not only are industry leaders and equipment manufacturers in attendance, there are more than 1,100 interactive golf exhibits. (There's a reason the event is three days inside the convention center -- it will take that long just to get around and see everything once.) There are also education sessions, shows, forums and much more from Wednesday through Friday.
-
How to watch Farmers Insurance Open
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open live this week
-
Ron Jaworski joins CBS Sports HQ
Jaworski discusses the unique elements of the PGA Merchandise Show
-
Jim Nantz discusses new golf line
Jim Nantz has teamed up with Vineyard Vines for his own golf line
-
Woods near lead after Round 1 in Cali.
Woods' game looks good in his first PGA Tour start of the new year
-
Setting the scene for PGA show
CBS Sports HQ gives an inside look to what the PGA Merchandise Show is like
-
Greg Norman joins CBS Sports HQ
Greg Norman sits down with CBS Sports to discuss the latest news in golf
-
Tiger remains alive at Farmers Insurance Open
Woods fell off a bit in Round 2 on Friday while Palmer rode an impressive birdie day to the...
-
Farmers Insurance Open live, Round 1
Plus, Tiger Woods is not far off the pace after the opening round from Torrey Pines