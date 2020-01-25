PGA Merchandise Show 2020: Best finds, innovations, exhibitors and experts

CBS Sports HQ was live on site at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show this week alongside our Supreme Golf pals covering the entire event as it unfolded from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. We updated this page throughout the four-day event, which began on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with demo day and ran through Friday, Jan. 24 in the convention center.

Keep on reading for highlights from the show, interviews with some of the biggest names in golf, the latest equipment, fun videos and much more.

What's happened at the show?

Need to know

What is the merchandise show? It is the golf industry's leading trade-only event featuring the latest in equipment, technology, apparel, accessories and more.

Who attends the merchandise show? Among those walking the grounds this week will be golf industry professionals, buyers for facilities and courses, PGA and LPGA professionals, golf shop and pro shop owners, golf coaches and instructors, students, entrepreneurs, tournament directors and more.

What happens at the merchandise show? Not only are industry leaders and equipment manufacturers in attendance, there are more than 1,100 interactive golf exhibits. (There's a reason the event is three days inside the convention center -- it will take that long just to get around and see everything once.) There are also education sessions, shows, forums and much more from Wednesday through Friday.