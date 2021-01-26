CBS Sports will be with you all week from the virtual 2021 PGA Merchandise Show this week alongside our Supreme Golf pals covering the entire event as it unfolds online. Normally, we have a fantastic time spending a week at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, but due to the unique circumstances of the last year, the event was moved online so fans worldwide could take a gander at some of the newest and hottest products in golf.

We will be updating this page throughout the four-day virtual experience and marketplace, which began on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and runs through Friday, Jan. 29. Keep on reading for highlights from the show, interviews, the latest equipment and much more.

PGA Merchandise Show highlights

Three must-see drivers that will change your game in 2021

Need to know

What is the merchandise show? It is the golf industry's leading trade-only event featuring the latest in equipment, technology, apparel, accessories and more.

Who attends the merchandise show? Among those watching online but normally walking the grounds this week are golf industry professionals, buyers for facilities and courses, PGA and LPGA professionals, golf shop and pro shop owners, golf coaches and instructors, students, entrepreneurs, tournament directors and more.

What happens at the merchandise show? Not only are industry leaders and equipment manufacturers participating, there are generally more than 1,100 interactive golf exhibits. There's are also education sessions, shows, forums and much more to enjoy.