The 2021 PGA Merchandise Show is being held virtually this year (like most things over the last 12 months), but that is not holding back the new gear, gadgets and clubs from still being rolled out. CBS Sports was with you all week taking a closer look at some of the top items being highlighted or introduced over the course of the show.

We're next going to look at some of the newer clubs for 2021 (non-driver division). This includes a putter and a couple of sets of irons that caught our eye. Be sure to check out the video in the player above for a closer look at each item.

Odyssey White Hot OG putter: Time to party like it's 1999 (or something close to it) because the White Hot putter is back again with an updated, modern look. This is something unique that not all companies can do. Only specific lines from even more specific brands can toss it back two decades and let a new product rip. As My Golf Spy pointed out, you can't do this all the time, but when you do, it's going to rock.

The White Hot insert is one of Odyssey's greatest hits and, as such, has multitudes of fans. The new White Hot OG line should appease those folks but it should also appease the consumer who appreciates the modern Odyssey elements such as the Stroke Lab shaft. Does this mean Odyssey has abandoned their modern inserts such as the high-performance White Hot Microhinge Star insert? It does not. Insert research and development is still ongoing toward that second bottle of lightning. It just means the Odyssey folks know when to play the favorites.

Callaway Apex irons: The 2021 Apex irons look terrific across all spectrums, but the Apex Pros are the ones that really pop the most. Though they're probably a bit beyond my playing capabilities, if they fit your wheelhouse (I'd say scratch to a +8 handicap), then you'll probably love them.

"This player is placing a greater premium on spin and launch angle consistency, hitting shots targeted to a specific flight window," said Dr. Alan Hocknell, head of Callaway's R&D. "We use the tungsten and the face design to tune that more precisely."

Srixon Zx irons: I'm fascinated that Brooks Koepka has been checking out Srixon's line and toyed around with them at last week's The American Express. Golf.con's Andrew Tursky explains why.

As we found out, Srixon's new ZX5 and ZX7 irons are designed with a "MainFrame" by way of milled patterns behind the faces to boost ball speed on off-center hits. The irons are forged from 1020 carbon and have V-sole grinds to help improve turf interaction. The ZX7 irons, specifically, have more compact profiles, thinner toplines and narrower soles than the ZX5 irons.

Koepka and the design of this Srixon Zx line has my attention, and their commitment to "more ball speed on every shot" is always something I am -- and frankly, probably everyone remains -- interested in. Definitely check these out.