The 2021 PGA Merchandise Show is being held virtually this year (like most things over the last 12 months), but that is not holding back the new gear, gadgets and clubs from being still being rolled out over the next few days as the event continues through Friday, Jan. 26. CBS Sports will be with you all week taking a closer look at some of the top items being highlighted or introduced over the course of the show.

First on deck is a look at the first club most golfers swing when starting a round, the driver. Let's take a look at some of the top options available from the best club-making companies in 2021, starting with one Adam Scott began gaming at the end of 2020. Be sure to check out the video in the player above for a closer look at each driver.

Must-see drivers

Titleist TSi3 / TSi4: This one has been buzzing for a few months now, and as Jonathan Wall recently pointed out, Titleist has been crushing in the driver competition at a variety of professional events to start the year. Scott destroyed off the tee on the PGA Tour in November of last year, and it appears everyone is really excited about the look and feel of this club. The TSi4 is not out quite yet -- look for a launch soon -- but the TSi2 and TSi3 drivers are quite fantastic as well. It's not the most meaningful thing, but I do love the sleek and simple design of these drivers.

Callaway Epic Max: Callaway first released its Epic drivers in 2017, and this year it's going back to the well in 2021. That is, a refreshed well with the addition of speed frame to its already-popular Epic drivers. I'll let My Golf Spy explain.

While most manufacturers use some flavor of supercomputing, Callaway believes nobody else is using AI to the extent it is nor is it playing as prevalent a role in what ultimately comes to market. This time around, the defining feature created (at least in part) by the machine is what Callaway has branded AI Speed Frame. ... It's a hard value to quantify in absolute terms but saying the new design reduces crown deflection by 20 percent would put you within a reasonable ballpark. Basically, the AI Speed Frame design tightens internal connection points which results in less energy lost to deflection and more energy returned to the ball. Short version: More speed. There's always more speed.

Cobra Radspeed: Well why not use what Bryson DeChambeau has been deploying as he tries to climb to 150 MPH swing speed with his big stick and 215 MPH on his ball speed? Of course, his tricked-up Cobra Radspeed is not close to the club Cobra is releasing for the rest of us, but it's still technically the driver the most prolific (and biggest) driver of the golf ball on the planet will be using. That matters, and again, the look of this one is nice. (I especially like the milled infinity face.. Modern, bright and fun with both a yellow and black and red and black look.