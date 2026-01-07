Less than one year into his tenure as chief executive officer of the PGA of America, Derek Sprague has informed the association that he will be stepping down from his role. Sprague will return to New York to support his mother and mother-in-law, who both require increased care.

Sprague was announced as Seth Waugh's successor in late 2024, becoming the first person to serve the PGA first as a past president and then CEO. Though Sprague informed the board of directors of his decision to step down in December, he will continue advising the board and incoming CEO during the transition process.

The PGA expects to name a new CEO in the coming weeks.

"At my daughter's wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother‑in‑law," Sprague said. "Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them.

"Serving as CEO of the PGA of America over the past year has been an incredible honor, and I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board and thank them for their understanding. I also want to thank our staff for their tireless dedication. Their passion and commitment inspire me, and I know the Association will continue to thrive as it carries forward the proud mission of serving our members and growing the game."

Sprague's tenure as CEO was highlighted by issues, including the golf ball rollback and the environment at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

One month after taking over, Sprague stood firm that the PGA was against the rollback and would not advocate for change with the R&A and USGA. Though the association was included in meetings, it held firm.

"There's no change in our stance," Sprague said at the PGA Championship. "We're certainly vehemently against the ball rollback. We've had great conversations with the governing bodies since that point. We've had several constructive and collaborative meetings, probably several times, three, four times."

A few months later, at the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York, the PGA came under fire due for the way European players were treated by fans. While PGA president Don Rea insisted the environment was like that of a youth soccer game, Sprague ultimately sent an apology to Rory McIlroy, who was the center of fans' ire.

"I got a lovely email from Derek Sprague apologizing," McIlroy told BBC Sport ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. "Erica worked with Derek at the PGA of America back in the day, so we know Derek and his wife pretty well. He couldn't have been more gracious or apologetic and he wrote us a lovely letter, which we really appreciated."