PGA Show 2018: Four items, one unexpected, that could change the way you play

Day 3 at the PGA Merchandise show was a heavy lifting day for us. After interviews with a few folks at the PGA of America, we walked the rows (and rows and rows) of equipment booths to see what's in store for 2018.

There were a few products that caught our eye, some of which we'd already heard of and some of which we hadn't. Let's take a look at those four products as this year's show starts winding down.

Callaway Rogue: I've long been a Callaway admirer, and currently use their Callaway Epic driver from 2017. There is much chatter that the 2018 Rogue is a big-time upgrade. We talked to SVP of Marketing, Harry Arnett, and he couldn't have been more excited about its future. Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson seem pretty fired up, too.

Throw me in there as well. I can't wait to try this club out at some point when I return home to Dallas.

TaylorMade TP5: It's the ball that apparently sealed the deal for Rory McIlroy to sign with TaylorMade and one that Jon Rahm never thought he would use. Rahm, TaylorMade employee Michael Fox told us, came to TaylorMade not wanting to sign a ball deal. Then he used the TP5, and he hasn't played anything else since. TaylorMade's lineup of Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Rose speaks for itself. Oh, and they also have Tiger Woods for 2018.

Bomb-It Mini: This might have been my favorite contraption we saw the entire week. The premise: The smaller the training aid the better you'll hit it when you use the real thing. This driver has a mini head (and I'm being generous) that will help you find the true center on your driver. It's simple by nature, but it feels incredibly innovative. The club is made by Momentus Sports and retails for $150.

Virtual Green: This product from Full Swing Golf was stunning and incredibly helpful. A green that undulates with the touch of a button is a pretty remarkable thing. This product also has guiding lights that help show you which way your putt breaks. If you have a sweeping left-to-right breaker, the light guides you to where you need to putt the ball on the proper fall line. It's difficult to trust at the beginning (kind of like being on an actual green), but it's a fantastic product.