The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is the next Signature Event on the PGA Tour schedule and that means a star-studded field will descend on Bay Hill Club and Lodge just outside Orlando. The tournament begins on Thursday and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be chasing his third win at Bay Hill in the last four seasons. Scheffler is the +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320) in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds and the latest PGA Tour props for this week list Scheffler at -300 for a top 10 finish.

Rory McIlroy is also a past winner Arnold Palmer Invitational winner and he's +750 to win. He's also been top 10 in six of his last eight starts at Bay Hill and he's priced at -140 to record another if you're looking for another leg to add to your PGA Tour parlays. Before making any 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks or parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering $1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 9-leg golf parlay that pays out nearly $1.1 million for a $10 bettor.

Top Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA Tour parlay picks

For the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's nine-leg PGA Tour parlay is Keegan Bradley to finish in the top 20 for a +135 payout. Bradley is ranked No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking and the 38-year-old is a seven-time PGA Tour winner and 11-time runner-up. One of those second-place finishes came at Bay Hill in 2014 and he should also be pretty well-rested after a couple weeks of rest.

"I'm backing the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain once again as he continues his rise in popularity before hopefully helping to reclaim the prize in September. He may be struggling mightily in TGL (0-4 heading into this week) but Bradley opened his 2025 PGA Tour season with three straight top-15s including a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Between 2021 and 2023, he finished T10-T11-T10 here thanks in part to driving the ball well and putting it solidly on the greens," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his Arnold Palmer Invitational parlay that pays almost $1.1 million on just a $10 bet.

So who wins the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.1M payday on just a $10 bet?