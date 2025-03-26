The 2025 Houston Open will begin on Thursday at 8:20 a.m. ET at Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course and it's one of two stops on the PGA Tour schedule before the first major championship is held at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler is a Texan and the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is expected to be in the 2025 Houston Open field. He's the +330 favorite in this week's PGA Tour odds while defending champion Stephan Jaeger is +4500 in the 2025 Houston Open odds.

Other top players in the field includes Rory McIlroy (+700), Tony Finau (+3000), Wyndham Clark (+3500) and Sahith Theegala (+5000). There are also dozens of PGA Tour prop picks, such as Scheffler to finish in the top five (-140), available to help round out your Houston Open parlays. Before making any 2025 Houston Open picks or parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of nearly $1.3 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Houston Open 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 7-leg golf parlay that pays out nearly $1.3 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

For the Houston Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Mackenzie Hughes to finish in the top 20 for a +275 payout. One of Canada's top stars, Hughes is a two-time PGA Tour winner and he's currently ranked No. 67 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The results have been a bit of a struggle recently, but he did pile up seven worldwide top 10s last season and he's been particularly solid in this event.

"Mackenzie's highest finish is T22 this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational so it's fair to say that he's not in top form. But Hughes has been successful at Memorial Park with finishes of T7-T29-T16-T14 since 2020. In four trips here, the Canadian has posted putting events of +7 and +8 shots gained on the field. There's plenty of value in the top-20 market on the talented 34-year old to turn things around at a place he likes," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made six other PGA Tour prop picks for his Houston Open parlay that pays almost $1.3 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Houston Open, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.3M payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for Houston Open 2025, all from the golf expert who has called seven outright winners since 2023, and find out.

