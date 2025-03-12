The Players Championship 2025 is up next on the PGA Tour schedule, and what is often referred to as the fifth major will bring a star-studded field to TPC Sawgrass in suburban Jacksonville. The 2025 Players Championship begins on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET and there have been 144 players invited to compete, with 48 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking set to tee it up. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion of this event and the No. 1 player in the world is also the +360 favorite in the 2025 Players Championship odds while a top-five finish will pay out at -110 (bet $110 to win $100).

Scheffler is followed by Rory McIlroy (+800), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+2000) and Justin Thomas (+2000) in this week's PGA Tour odds, but there are also dozens of ways to add PGA Tour props to your golf parlays and beef up your potential payout. Before making any 2025 Players Championship picks or parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering $1.1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Players Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 8-leg golf parlay that pays out nearly $1.1 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top Players Championship PGA Tour parlay picks

For The Players Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the top 20 for a +120 payout at DraftKings. The No. 10 player in the world rankings and last year's Olympic silver medalist has played three times in America during the 2025 PGA Tour season, finishing T-11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T-5th at the Genesis Invitational and T-22nd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (all Signature Events). He's still chasing his first PGA Tour win, but he is a seven-time DP World Tour winner and he's widely regarded as one of the world's best ball strikers.

"Fleetwood in the top-20 seems like a good addition to this parlay. Since last-August, the Englishman has finished in the top-22 in each of his last 13 events (10x in the top-20), including a T11 at Bay Hill last week. His approach game is elite and if the putter cooperates, he will contend for a top-5 position this week. I won't bet Fleetwood outright in America until he actually wins one. Maybe this is the week he'll prove me wrong. Surprisingly, Tommy only has two top-20s (both top-10s) in seven trips here," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make $1 million PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made six other PGA Tour prop picks for his Players Championship parlay that pays almost $1.1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Players Championship, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.1M payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for The Players Championship 2025, all from the golf expert who has called seven outright winners since 2023, and find out.

Where to bet on PGA Tour tournaments

