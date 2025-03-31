The 2025 Valero Texas Open is the last stop on the PGA Tour schedule before the Masters, and the historic event has roots that extend all the way back to 1922. Several of the PGA Tour's top stars will tee it up at TPC San Antonio on Thursday for one final tune-up before Augusta, while anybody in this week's PGA Tour field that doesn't already have a Masters invite will be shooting for a win to get into the season's first major. Ludvig Aberg is the +1200 favorite in the 2025 Valero Texas Open odds and every single player playing this week is getting plus-money for a top-10 finish according to the latest PGA Tour props.

So who has an eye for TPC San Antonio, who gets their game in shape just in time for next week's Masters and how can you use that intel to help build a juicy PGA Tour parlay this week?

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Valero Texas Open 2025.

For the Valero Texas Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Gary Woodland to finish in the top 20 for a +200 payout. The four-time PGA Tour winner and 2019 U.S. Open champion is only 18 months removed from a surgery to remove a lesion from his brain, but he found himself in contention last week at the Houston Open. Woodland finished t-2nd for his first top-10 of the season and the result took him back inside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking and the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings.

"How awesome was it to see Woodland seriously contending for the win in Houston last week? He gained four shots on approach and more than 8.7 putting so his game appears to be in great form. The last two times he played here, Woodland finished T6 and T8, including gaining over six shots on approach in 2022. I would be tempted to bet him as high as top-10 but top-20 is reasonable for a player who seems likely to win again as soon as later this year," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made six other PGA Tour prop picks for his Valero Texas Open parlay.

So who wins the 2025 Valero Texas Open, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.8M payday on just a $10 bet?

