The PGA Tour schedule begins its "Florida Swing" on Thursday with the first tee times at 6:45 a.m. ET when the 2025 Cognizant Classic begins at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Cognizant Classic 2025 field features 144 players, including 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Jordan Spieth (+4000) has slipped to 70th in the world rankings, but the 13-time PGA Tour winner and three-time major champion will arguably be the biggest name to tee it up this week and he did finish T4 at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this month.

Meanwhile, major champion Shane Lowry is the +2000 favorite in the 2025 Cognizant Classic odds, while Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka and Russell Henley are all priced at +2200 and Daniel Berger (+2800) is the only other golfer coming in lower than +3000, but parlaying a winner together with some other PGA Tour props could help bulk up your payout. Before making any 2025 Cognizant Classic picks or parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering $1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Cognizant Classic 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 6-leg golf parlay that pays out over $1.2 million for a $10 bettor.

Top Cognizant Classic PGA Tour parlay picks

For the Cognizant Classic 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's six-leg PGA Tour parlay is Jake Knapp to finish in the top 20 for a +300 payout. The 30-year-old is a UCLA product who turned professional in 2016, but he didn't earn his PGA Tour card for the first time until the 2024 season. However, the wait wound up being worth it, as he won the 2024 Mexico Open and then also won the Grant Thornton Invitational (a joint PGA Tour and LPGA venture) with Patty Tavatanakit.

"Knapp finished T4 here on debut in 2024, the week after his win in Mexico. Despite only one top-20 in his last five events, the Arizona resident has gained strokes on approach in each one, including a season-high 4.8 at Vidanta last week. He's playing for the seventh straight week but I'm not overly concerned about fatigue. A top-20 in a weaker field shouldn't be a huge ask for this emerging player," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made four other PGA Tour prop picks for his Cognizant Classic parlay that pays over $1 million on just a $10 bet.

So who wins the 2025 Cognizant Classic, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.2M payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Cognizant Classic 2025, all from the golf expert who has called seven outright winners since 2023, and find out.