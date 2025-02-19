After a string of high-profile events on the PGA Tour schedule, several of the top stars in golf will take a needed week off but that creates a significant opportunity at the 2025 Mexico Open for both lesser-known tour players and bettors. The tournament begins on Thursday at Vidanta Vallarta with the first tee times coming at 8:30 a.m. ET, and Jake Knapp, the defending champion, is scheduled to tee it up once again. Knapp's win in 2024 was the first of his PGA Tour career and he'll lean on one of the smoothest swings in golf to attempt to go back-to-back.

Knapp is listed at +4500 in the 2025 Mexico Open odds and Akshay Bhatia, who is the second-highest ranked player in the field, is the +1400 favorite. Aaron Rai is the No. 29 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and he's priced at +3300 as the highest-ranked player in the Mexico Open 2025 field. Before making any 2025 Mexico Open picks or parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering $1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Top Mexico Open PGA Tour parlay picks

For the Mexico Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's 7-leg PGA Tour parlay is Patrick Rodgers to finish top 10 for a +230 payout. Once the world's top-ranked amateur and he also tied Tiger Woods' school record with 11 wins at Stanford. He's still looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour, but he is a four-time runner-up and he also has four third-place finishes, including last week.

"Rodgers has three top-10s in three starts here, so why not go for four-in-a-row? I don't like that he's playing for the seventh straight week, but after a T3 at Torrey Pines where he held the solo 3rd round lead, the American could very well continue his form into this week. In his three trips at this course, Rodgers has gained more than 23 shots combined against the field with his driver and putter," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make $1 million PGA Tour parlay picks

