The PGA Tour's evolution continues as Wednesday the league announced its new fall schedule, dubbed FedEx Cup Fall, and what that will mean for golfers beginning this September. All of the upcoming changes will revolve around the 2024 designated events, of course, as golfers who finished outside the top 50 in the current season's FedEx Cup race try and play their way to the top of the pyramid in seven fall events.

First, some background. Starting in 2024, the designated events -- eight non-majors and non-Players Championship tournaments with massive purses and no cuts -- will be made up mostly of the top 50 in the FedEx Cup from the previous season (i.e. the season that is currently being played). However, there are other ways to play your way into these big-time events. Notably, if you are one of the top 10 in that season's FedEx Cup standings who hasn't already qualified, you're in. If you have been one of the top five players between designated events that is not already qualified, you're in.

In short, the Tour wants the best players, as determined by the previous season, and the hottest players, as determined by the current season, playing in its designated events. All of that brings us back to FedEx Cup Fall.

Players who are outside the top 50 in this season's FedEx Cup will carry their points into this seven-tournament stretch starting in September at the Fortinet Championship. While Nos. 51-70 are already exempt for the 2024 PGA Tour season, everyone at No. 51 or worse will be playing for a variety of rewards, including the following:

Two-year exemption on the PGA Tour (with a victory).

Priority ranking for the following season (i.e. who gets into events).

Designated event status. The top 10 in the FedEx Cup Fall will be eligible for the first two designated events after the Tournament of Champions in January. This is in line with what was laid out above.

Entry into the Players Championship as well as, presumably, several of the major championships.

Fields in the fall will be interesting. Those outside the top 50 will obviously make up the majority of these tournaments, but players inside the top 50 could play in them as well, although they have nothing to play for as it relates to the following season because they would have already qualified for the designated events. It should be an interesting mix but will certainly have more context than it did before.

Below you can have a look at the seven-tournament slate which will make up the FedEx Cup Fall stretch.