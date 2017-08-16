PGA Tour announces 2017-18 fall lineup with Asia swing as the highlight
Get ready for eight events in seven weeks
Just when you thought you were going to get a break from golf, the PGA Tour released the fall version of its 2017-18 schedule, and it is jam packed. The season starts, as usual, at the beginning of October in Napa with the Safeway Open before heading to Asia for three straight events.
The new one this season is the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, which will mark the first time the PGA Tour has gone to South Korea for a regular event. The genesis for this tournament was the 2015 Presidents Cup, which was successfully staged in South Korea.
Here is a look at the full schedule. I should note that this is likely the last time the schedule will look this way as the PGA Tour will probably load up the fall swing in 2018-19 with The Players Championship moving to March and the FedEx Cup Playoffs expected to end before Labor Day.
- October 5-8: Safeway Open
- October 12-15: CIMB Classic
- October 19-22: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
- October 26-29: WGC-HSBC Champions
- October 26-29: Sanderson Farms Championship
- November 2-5: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
- November 9-12: OHL Classic at Mayakoba
- November 16-19: RSM Classic
