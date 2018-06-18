PGA Tour announces return to Minnesota in 2019 as schedule continues to shuffle

The new 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will begin in 2019

The last time the PGA Tour was in Minnesota, Y.E. Yang bested Tiger Woods in the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine. 

Now, the shuffling of the tour schedule in 2019 has opened up an opportunity for TPC Twin Cities to get in with a new event, the 3M Open, beginning next year. With the PGA Championship moving to May in 2019, a spot opened up in August on the calendar. The dates for the new tournament will be made official in the coming weeks with the 2018-19 schedule release from the PGA Tour. 

TPC Twin Cities has been a stop on the Champions Tour since 1993. 

In late 2017, the PGA Tour announced that its flagship event, the PGA Championship, would move to May from August, beginning with Bethpage Black in Long Island in 2019. 

"The golf calendar is dramatically different, especially in the latter portions of the schedule, than it was in the 1970s when our PGA Championship took up residence in August," said PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua in a statement at the time. "We are excited about this move to May. It provides our PGA Championship a strong landing spot on the calendar and a consistent major-championship rhythm that golf fans can embrace."

