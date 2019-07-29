PGA Tour approves implementation of tougher cut line beginning in 2019-20 season
The top 70 has become the top 65, per the new cut line policy adopted by the PGA Tour
Making it to the weekend in a PGA Tour event will officially become a little tougher starting next season. That development comes with the news that the tour will implement a stricter cut line for the 2019-2020 season. As a result of a policy change approved this week, the number of players to advance to the final two rounds of events next season will be limited to the top 65 and ties. The PGA had previously allowed the top 70 and ties to compete in the final 36 holes.
In addition to this change, the secondary 54-hole cut -- utilized if 78 or more players advance after the 36-hole cut -- has been eliminated altogether.
This is a significant alteration to the tour landscape moving forward. Not only will the smaller number of weekenders make competition a little stiffer, but it also raises the stakes on tournament payouts as prize money will be awarded to fewer finishers. The change is one that has competitors on both sides of the aisle, but Paul Casey has been one of the more vocal supporters for the switch.
"It's a capitalist sport," said Casey, who serves on the tour's Player Advisory Council, via Golfworld.com. "You play well, you do well.
"I've been on both sides of it, and I still firmly believe you make your own success, so I'm a fan of it. As long as we're not taking away opportunities to get into events, and I don't think this is taking away earnings or opportunities for players. This is the right thing to do. We have to protect the product. We have too many three-balls and two-tee starts on the weekend."
