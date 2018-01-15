PGA Tour caddie falls at Hawaii restaurant, still 'essentially unconscious'

Blayne Barber played the final two rounds of the Sony Open last weekend without his regular caddie, Cory Gilmer. On Friday evening, Gilmer apparently fell in a restaurant and hit his head. He has been in ICU since then and is struggling to respond and communicate.

"By the time I got there (on Friday), he was unconscious, and the paramedics were there," Barber said. "Then I went to the hospital with him last night. And he's pretty much just been unresponsive since then. He's in the neurological ICU, a lot of bleeding and swelling in his brain.

"As far as I know, he collapsed, and the head trauma is the issue. But we don't know why he collapsed. I mean, he could have been dehydrated or any number of things. So, yeah, I don't think there's any necessarily clear answers at the moment."

The issue, Barber noted, is that he collapsed and nothing broke his fall.

"He hit the floor," explained Barber. "He was just standing up and fell and hit his head on the floor pretty hard evidently. I've heard two or three different stories about it, but that's kind of the general consensus of what took place."

Barber shot a 72-69 on the weekend and finished T67 for the week. But he said on Sunday after his round that Gilmer seems to be getting better, if only barely.

"I went by this morning, and he's responsive to the extent that he's in pain, and he said his last name, asked about his friends, asked the nurse to pray for him," Barber said. "Like he said some things, but when I was there this morning, he's essentially unconscious. The nurse opened his eyes for him and kind of pointed him towards us, and he didn't know we were there or whatever.

"I'm not a doctor, but he's not regressing, which is good at the moment. Swelling is the issue, and they're concerned. So I'm going to go back by on my way to the airport tonight and then kind of flip-flop. His parents are flying in in like an hour or two."

It's a scary situation for everybody involved, obviously, and a reminder of how tenuous life is.

"I believe that all things work together for good ... those last two days were really refreshing to play for me for the golf not to mean that much because it's always way too important and way too grueling," Barber said. "So to just go out there really free and not concerned with the result was a good change of mind, and I think this is kind of one of those key moments in my life that just is going to put things in perspective a little bit."