The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that PGA Tour Champions member, Matt Gogel, has been suspended for six months for violating the league's integrity program. Gogel placed bets on PGA Tour competitions that he did not participate in and will see his suspension span from Aug. 23, 2026 through Feb. 22, 2027.

"In 2024 and 2025, I unknowingly violated the PGA Tour policy by placing small recreational wagers on golf," Gogel released in a statement. "I want to be clear that these wagers were not placed on regular PGA Tour events, PGA Tour Champions events or any tournament in which I participated.

"I would never knowingly violate the integrity of the game of golf. I made an honest mistake and I like forward to playing in 2027 on the PGA Tour Champions."

The 55-year-old is not the first professional golfer to place wagers on tournaments. In 2023, the PGA Tour suspended a pair of Korn Ferry Tour players in Vince India and Jake Staiano for six months and three months, respectively, for the same infraction. The following year, the DP World Tour suspended Marco Penge for two months and fined the Englishman $2,500 after finding out he had wagered on multiple tournaments.

Gogel is a six-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour and a one-time winner on the PGA Tour with his lone victory coming at the 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On PGA Tour Champions this year, he competed in 17 events, compiling nine top-20 finishes and a pair of top-five results.

He currently sits at No. 20 in the Charles Schwab Cup money list. There are nine events left in the 2026 PGA Tour Champions season with the top-36 players qualifying for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November.