The PGA Tour has officially announced its membership eligibility requirements for the 2028 season, which will be the first to feature the new two-track model that separates players into the Championship Series and Challenger Series. Given the quick transition from the current competitive structure to the one set to be implemented in 2028, the PGA Tour's 2027 season will feature unique eligibility guidelines before permanent criteria are introduced.

"From the beginning, we set out to preserve the meritocracy that makes our sport unique by creating a system where performance dictates opportunity," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a release.

"Through new eligibility criteria and supporting pathways into the PGA Tour, the new competitive model is designed to reward excellence and ensure there is always a clear path for top performers at every stage of their career. For fans, this means a clear understanding of what is at stake during each PGA Tour competition, whether that is at an event or across a season."

The Championship Series and Challenger Series will run concurrently with players able to move between the competitions annually based on performance. The restructured system promotes upward mobility along with relegation to keep membership fresh and competitive. The Championship Series will feature fields of top performers, accomplished veterans and exciting young stars, while the Challenger Series will feature fields of accomplished players fighting their way back into the upper echelon of the sport and rising talent climbing into the professional ranks.

Transition-year eligibility for 2028

Initial membership in the Championship Series and Challenger Series will be determined by performance across the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Membership is valid only for 2028 unless otherwise indicated.

Championship Series

PGA Tour event winner exemptions earned by the conclusion of the 2026 season will be honored through the duration of their terms.

Major, Players and signature event winners in 2027 (membership through 2029)

Full-field event winners in 2027

Top 30 of 2026 FedEx Cup points list

Top 70 of 2027 FedEx Cup points list through the Tour Championship

Top 95 of 2027 FedEx Cup Fall points list

Top 50 members of PGA Tour career money list after 2027 may elect a one-time, one-season exemption for 2028 if they played in 15+ PGA Tour events in 2027

Top 10 players on 2027 Korn Ferry Tour points list

No. 1 player in final 2027 PGA Tour University Rankings

Limited medical exemptions

Challenger Series

Major, Players and signature event winners in 2027 (membership through 2031 if demoted from Championship Series)

Full-field event winners in 2027 (membership through 2029 if demoted from Championship Series)

FedEx Cup Fall and opposite-field event winners in 2027 (membership through 2029)

Nos. 96-175 in final 2027 FedEx Cup Fall points list

Starting with No. 11, next 30 players in final 2027 Korn Ferry Tour points list, not otherwise exempt for Championship Series or Challenger Series

Top five performers on Korn Ferry Tour among Nos. 2-10 in final 2027 PGA Tour University Rankings

No. 1 player in final 2027 PGA Tour Americas points list

Top 10 finishers from 2027 Q-School final stage (exemptions included)

PGA Tour Championship Series membership

Players will be eligible to compete in all Championship Series events, though the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open Championship and The Players Championship may maintain their own criteria. Tournaments will neither backfill nor hold alternate lists should a player withdraw. No sponsor exemptions will be granted, either. Going forward, the Championship Series will include 114 players with additional qualifiers, including:

Top 90 Championship Series players from prior season

Top 20 Challenger Series players promoted from prior season

Players who win 2+ Challenger Series events at any time during a season

Players who win Championship Series events, including majors and Players (two additional seasons of membership)

No. 1 player from PGA Tour University rankings (conclusion of season, following season)

Three cards available via "last chance" series

Limited career milestone exemptions and medical extensions

Season-long points will be awarded to the top 65 finishers in each qualifying Championship Series tournament to emphasize the importance of making the cut and sustaining successful performances throughout the season. The winner will earn 300 points, while the 10th-place finisher will earn 100 points. Those who finish in 65th-place will earn 30 points.

Any non-member who finishes inside the necessary cutoff will not earn points; instead, they will only be eligible to earn points after being promoted to the Championship Series.

The "last chance" series will be held over at least four events in the fall. Relegated Championship Series members, non-automatic qualifying Challenger Series members, promoted Korn Ferry Tour members and top five finishers in both the PGA Tour University rankings and Q-School will be eligible to compete.

PGA Tour Challenger Series membership

Players relegated from Championship Series after prior season

Nos. 21-90 on Challenger Series after prior season

20 players promoted from Korn Ferry Tour

Players who win Challenger Series events

Relegated Championship Series event winners over four prior seasons

Relegated multi-time Championship Series event winners in same season (membership extended one year per win up to five)

Nos. 2-5 from PGA Tour University rankings (conclusion of season, following season)

Top five finishers from Q-School after prior season

Open qualifying, designated exemptions and medical extensions

The Challenger Series points list is set to be finalized on November 16.