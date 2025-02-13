In his first appearance since meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss the state of the deal between PGA Tour Enterprises and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday provided an update on both the sit down and what may ultimately result from the two sides finally coming together. This immediately preceding the start of the 2025 Genesis Invitational in California.

"It was great. It was a very … productive visit," Monahan said. "I think you all have been around him enough to know how passionate he is about the game of golf. For him to respond to our request to sit down and talk about how we achieve what he stated publicly as a goal, which is the game of golf operating under one tour with all the top players playing on that one tour, was a great opportunity. We had a really productive conversation."

Monahan met with Trump alongside player director Adam Scott early last week. While Tiger Woods' name was on the PGA Tour statement regarding the meeting, Monahan confirmed Wednesday that the 15-time major champion was not in attendance, though he was listed on the announcement "because he was there with us in spirit."

The commissioner failed to provide details when asked about the Department of Justice's involvement in the potential deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's financial backers, but he appeared confident Trump's assistance could only help. Trump had remarked before the U.S. presidential election that he could get a deal done in 15 minutes.

"Well, number one, you look at his passion for the game, his knowledge and understanding of the game. He's very familiar with the PGA Tour; he's very familiar with the team at the Public Investment Fund," Monahan said. "Like us, he has a very clear picture of what should happen and he wants to help. The game means that much to him. And he's the ultimate dealmaker, so having him in the mix is a great thing for the game."

Rory McIlroy shared the commissioner's general sentiments about the President's involvement in negotiations. Revealing that he played a round of golf with Trump before the inauguration, McIlroy made known that Trump was not a fan of the LIV Golf format saying he believes the now-President is "on the [PGA] Tour's side."

What a PIF investment into PGA Tour Enterprises yields remains a bit of a mystery as the new for-profit entity still sits on the initial $1.5 billion contributed by the Strategic Sports Group -- a consortium of U.S. sports team owners and investors. Monahan relayed that some of that capital will be deployed in the coming months and could provide clues as to how future investments will be utilized.

"I would say that we spent a lot of time and we're currently in discussions with some opportunities where we will deploy capital," Monahan said. "I'm not in position to share any of those details. What I will tell you is, structurally, we've put together an investment committee that includes many members of the SSG team, and we're actively looking at deals that are going to make the PGA Tour stronger and deals that are complementary to our business. Suffice to say, I think there will be some news on that front in the coming months."

While discussions around what to do with injected capital may not excite golf fans, Monahan's subtle phrasing of "one tour" raises eyebrows. When asked to clarify, he confirmed the best players in the world would play against each other more than four times a year (currently at the major championships) but failed to go any further.

"What it means is the reunification of the game, which is what we have been and are focused on," Monahan said. "Candidly, that's what fans want. So, when you talk about reunification, that's all the best players in the world competing with each other and against each other."

It has now been more than 30 months since the PGA Tour and PIF announced their original framework agreement to combine commercial operations. During that span, negotiations have stalled, players have been poached and barbs have been traded. Finally, it appears the two sides are rounding the corner and racing down the homestretch, but even Monahan knows the finish line is still far from being crossed.

"I don't think you're ever close until you're finalized," Monahan said. "I would say this: Everything is moving forward with pace and I think there's a general -- when you look at all the parties involved, there's a general enthusiasm for getting this done."