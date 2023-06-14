PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a "medical situation," the Tour announced Tuesday night. No further details were provided. In his place, PGA Tour executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis will assume his leadership responsibilites.

This news of Monahan's medical issue follows a tumultuous week during which the PGA Tour struck a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to merge commercial operations. Monahan, 53, made the rounds last week discussing the deal with the media and his players over a number of volatile days. Earlier this week, a Senate investigation was opened into the arrangement.

Monahan is the fourth commissioner in the history of the PGA Tour, a position he has held since 2017. He has been with the Tour in varying capacities since 2008.

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay's absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story as more information is provided.