PGA Tour could experiment with mid-round interviews starting in 2019 season

The PGA Tour is apparently testing out in-round interviews, according to a report from the Associated Press. In a time where it seems we can't get close enough to athletes and celebrities, the top golf league in the world wants to take you even closer. Here's the AP.

Several years ago, it asked players in contention on the weekend to allow for TV interviews before their rounds, usually as they were arriving or leaving the practice range. Now they are looking for volunteers willing to do interviews on the course during their rounds. It's in the experimental stage at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and the willingness to take part depends on the player.

Some players said no to the entire idea (Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy), some said yes (Marc Leishman) and some said maybe (Brooks Koepka). This is a device other tours have used for several years, and the results have normally been pretty interesting.

Regardless of the player, in-round interviews with players are just not something you get in other sports because the downtime normally doesn't allow for it. Coaches? Sure, but not players. Golf is unique in that sense, which is why it makes a little more sense.

Of course I get why players would be against this. I barely want anyone to look at me, much less interview me, when I'm writing. And I'm not half as intense as most of these players. This is something that will eventually probably catch on, especially at lower-tier events where players are more open to publicity and marketing themselves.

Maybe one day that will include everyone in the top 10 in the world -- especially when everyone in the top 10 in the world has grown up in a space where this is commonplace -- but it doesn't sound like "one day" is going to be anytime soon.