PGA Tour DFS, 2019 Desert Classic: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

The 2019 Desert Classic brings plenty of tough questions for PGA DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Jon Rahm, the defending champion of this event, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like J.J. Spaun, who has three top-15 finishes in his last four starts? Is a golfer like Phil Mickelson, who hasn't played a PGA Tour event since October, safe to rely on? And with no precipitation expected, which golfers stand to benefit? With FanDuel hosting a $50K PGA Eagle and DraftKings running a $300K Drive the Green that awards $50K to the winner, there's a lot at stake. Before you enter any PGA Tour DFS tournaments or cash games for the 2019 Desert Classic, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every golf tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA Tour DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA Tour DFS player.

Earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Gary Woodland. The result: Woodland fired four rounds of 68 or better on his way to a score of 22 under par and a second-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2019 Desert Classic and has revealed his optimal PGA Tour DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player McClure is all over at the Desert Classic 2019: Chez Reavie at $9,800 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings.

Reavie, who has finished seventh or better in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the Desert Classic leaderboard come Sunday. He is coming off a strong performance at the Sony Open, where he shot four rounds of 67 or lower on his way to a score of 17-under par and a third place finish.

Reavie has also had success at the Desert Classic in recent years. In fact, he has made the cut in three consecutive Desert Classic starts, which includes two top-20 finishes. Plus, the 37-year-old enters this week's event having shot eight-straight rounds in the 60s, which will allow him to rack up points in a hurry.

McClure's optimal PGA Tour DFS strategy also involves avoiding Rahm ($11,900 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings). Rahm is the Vegas favorite to win the entire tournament, and he's priced like it.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, Rahm finished 22nd at the WGC-HSBC Champions and eighth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Although he won this event last year, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard once since then, which was at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event.

Also, Rahm is only ranked 139th on the PGA Tour in scoring average (71.409), which doesn't bode well for paying off his high price tag this week.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2019 Desert Classic lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.