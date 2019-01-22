PGA Tour DFS, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

The Farmers Insurance Open is one of the premier non-major championship events on the PGA Tour and always brings out golf's biggest stars. Tiger Woods has won the event seven times and Phil Mickelson has three wins at the Farmers, which takes place at Torrey Pines. However, filling out the optimal PGA DFS lineups will require a balance of stars with a history of success at Torrey Pines and cheaper players who are trending in the right direction during the early portion of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. So before you make your PGA DFS picks for the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, be sure to check out what DFS millionaire Mike McClure is recommending.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks. Earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Gary Woodland.

The result: Woodland fired four rounds of 68 or better on his way to a score of 22-under par and a second place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, he's set his sights on the 2019 Desert Classic and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

One of McClure's favorite players this week: Tony Finau at $10,700 on FanDuel and $9,900 on DraftKings.

Finau finished second the last time we saw him at the Hero World Challenge, and had 11 top-10 finishes in 28 starts last season. That includes three top-10 finishes in the four major championships in 2018 and a sixth-place finish at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open.

In fact, Finau has finished inside the top 25 in all four of his starts at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2017, he had his best finish at the event, shooting 9-under par to earn fourth place.

The 29-year-old is an exciting young player who absolutely booms it and finished inside the top 55 in every strokes-gained category last season. There's no clear weakness in his game, and he has the history of success you're looking for at the Farmers Insurance Open. So get him in your lineups and expect him to be near the top of the leaderboard when you need it most on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see them before locking in any lineups.

So what 2019 Farmers Insurance Open lineup should you enter on DraftKings and FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to get the optimal PGA DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and see which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports.