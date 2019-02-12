PGA Tour DFS, 2019 Genesis Open: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for this week's 2019 Genesis Open, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA Tour DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA Tour DFS player.

Last week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Phil Mickelson. The result: Mickelson fired three rounds of 68 or better on his way to an eye-popping score of 19 under par and his fifth career victory at Pebble Beach. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2019 Genesis Open and has revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine. One huge name McClure is all over this week: Bubba Watson at $10,700 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings.

Watson, who has won this event three times in the past five years, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. With his victory at this event last year, Watson became just the third player to win three times at Riviera Country Club, joining Ben Hogan and Lloyd Mangrum.

Watson is a long hitter who averages over 306 yards per drive, which ranks 19th on the PGA Tour. His ability to drive the ball deep into Riviera's tight fairways allows the lefty to use his short irons to approach the green. That has helped him hit over 76 percent of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities. Lock him in as one of the top overall PGA DFS plays this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rafael Cabrera-Bello at $9,800 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.

Cabrera-Bello has made the cut in each of his four starts on the PGA Tour this season. The Spaniard also has two top-15 finishes in his past three starts and enters the 2019 Genesis Open ranked 17th on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.75), having already racked up 76 of them in 16 rounds.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is primed to blow up this week, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2019 Genesis Open PGA Tour DFS lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.