PGA Tour DFS, 2019 Masters: Top Sunday DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks include Dustin Johnson

Sunday at the 2019 Masters brings one final opportunity for PGA DFS players to cash in on golf's first major as a star-studded field takes aim at Augusta National Golf Club in what should be a thrilling final 18 holes. FanDuel is running a $25K Sunday PGA Eagle, while DraftKings has $400K Final Round Finale that awards $100K to the winner. Before deciding which big names like Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIllroy or Brooks Koepka are worth their heavy price tags, or figuring out which Masters DFS value picks you can bank on, check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his top Masters DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you crush Sunday-only Masters DFS contests.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Earlier this season at the Valspar Championship, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Paul Casey. The result: Casey fired three rounds of 70 or better on his way to a score of 8-under par and a first-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, he's set his sights on Sunday tournaments for the 2019 Masters and revealed his optimal PGA DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One of the Masters DFS picks McClure is targeting for Sunday: Dustin Johnson at $12,000 on FanDuel and $10,500 on DraftKings. Johnson has been steady at Augusta thus far, shooting 70 or lower in all three rounds. He enters play on Sunday at 8-under par and still within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard.

Johnson is ranked No. 2 on the PGA Tour this year in scoring average (69.95), a crucial stat for any PGA DFS player. Lock him into your Sunday Masters lineups and look for a high ROI as he makes a run for the green jacket.

Part of McClure's optimal Sunday Masters DFS strategy includes targeting Brooks Koepka ($11,500 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings), who has already shot two sub-70 rounds at the 2019 Masters and has shown the ability to finish in majors with three wins since 2017. Koepka enters Sunday tied for fourth at 10-under par. He's also 15th on the PGA Tour in driving distance (307.9 yards), so he'll have the ability to shrink the course and pile up birdies on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's been red-hot at Augusta, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your Masters DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what Masters Sunday DFS lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.

