PGA Tour DFS, 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

A new year brings new opportunities for PGA DFS players to cash in huge on the PGA Tour. The 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which begins Thursday at Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii, features some of golf's biggest names. In fact, 34 of the 37 golfers who won a PGA event last season will play in the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Big money is on the line for DFS players who can find the best value picks this week with DraftKings hosting a $300K Season Tee-Off and FanDuel running a $30K PGA Eagle. But with so many big names to choose from, getting some expert help for your PGA DFS lineup is crucial. That's why you won't want to miss the top PGA DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks. His model helps identify optimal value at every price point to create a well-rounded lineup.

Last month at the 2018 RSM Classic, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Cameron Champ. The result: Champ fired four rounds of 69 or better on his way to a score of 16-under par and a top 10 finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend. Now, he's set his sights on the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions and has revealed his optimal golf DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

We can tell you that McClure is all over Champ again this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Champ has been playing extremely well recently, coming into this event with four top-15 finishes in his last five events. That run includes a victory at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship after he shot two rounds of 65 or lower. He also took sixth in the 2018 RSM Classic in November and tied for 10th at the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic. He's a PGA DFS value pick you should be all over this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also involves rostering Gary Woodland.

The bomber broke a nearly five-year winless drought last February with a win at the Waste Management Open. He proceeded to back that up with a solid season to climb all the way to No. 31 in the Official World Golf Rankings after dealing with injury issues for years.

Woodland already has three top-10s in four official PGA Tour events this season and also finished in the top 10 at the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout. Get him into your PGA DFS lineups and expect to get a strong week at a reasonable price, all from a player who looks poised for a huge season.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your Sentry Tournament of Champions DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions lineup should you enter on DraftKings and FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to get the optimal PGA DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and see which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS, all from a man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports.