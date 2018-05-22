PGA Tour DFS, BMW PGA Championship 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your DFS lineup on DraftKings for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.

Earlier this month at the Players Championship, McClure locked in Tommy Fleetwood at $8,200 on DraftKings. The result: Fleetwood shot 69 or better in three of his four rounds on his way to a score of 12 under par and a seventh-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now, he has set his sights on the BMW PGA Championship and has revealed his optimal DFS lineup.

One huge name McClure is all over this week: Alexander Noren, who is $10,500 on DraftKings.

Noren, who is the defending champion of this event, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard come Sunday. Noren, who shot a course-record 62 in the final round of last year's BMW PGA Championship, is one of only three golfers to overcome a seven-stroke deficit on the final day at Wentworth Club.

Noren is among the most expensive players on DraftKings this week, but you can afford him if you follow McClure's roster-building strategy.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague this week: Rory McIlroy ($12,000 on DraftKings).

McIlroy is the most expensive player on DraftKings this week, but he has been extremely inconsistent at Wentworth in years past. In fact, he has missed the cut in three of his past four starts at Wentworth. McClure sees far better value than McIlroy in the 2018 BMW PGA Championship field.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what lineup should you enter on DraftKings for the BMW PGA Championship? And what mid-priced player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineup for DraftKings, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.