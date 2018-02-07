PGA Tour DFS, Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.

Last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, McClure locked in Daniel Berger on his DraftKings roster. The result: Berger shot 70 or better in three of his four rounds on his way to a score of 12 under and an 11th-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which has an individual tournament for the pros in addition to the pro-am team format, and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups.

One huge name McClure is all over at Pebble Beach: Matt Kuchar ($11,500 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings).

Kuchar has recorded three consecutive top-10 finishes and is coming off a strong performance at the Phoenix Open, where he finished fifth thanks in large part to an astonishing 64 in the third round. He went under 70 in three of four rounds and was one of the most consistent performers in the event.

Kuchar is one of the most expensive players on DraftKings this week, but you can afford him if you follow McClure's roster-building strategy.

One value pick that McClure has in his lineup that will give you much-needed salary relief: Chesson Hadley, who is just $9,500 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings.

Hadley is an up-and-coming name on the PGA Tour who has been putting up big results recently. He had three top-five finishes in the closing months of 2017 and has started 2018 hot, finishing in the top 25 of the Farmers Insurance Open and tying for fifth last week in Scottsdale, shooting three rounds of exactly 68.

