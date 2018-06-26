PGA Tour DFS, Quicken Loans National 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Quicken Loans National, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.

Last week at the Travelers Championship, McClure locked in Bubba Watson at $10,400 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. The result? Watson fired three consecutive rounds of 67 or under on his way to a score of 17-under par and a first place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 Quicken Loans National and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups.

One huge name McClure is all over this week: J.B. Holmes at $10,900 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings.

Holmes, who has back-to-back top-five finishes in his last two starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He enters this week's tournament having recorded eight straight rounds of 69 or better.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the Quicken Loans National: Marc Leishman ($11,200 on FanDuel and DraftKings).

Leishman is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he has finished T-45 or worse in five of his last six starts. McClure's identified far better values than Leishman in the 2018 Quicken Loans National field.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 Quicken Loans National lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made almost $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.