PGA Tour DFS, RBC Heritage 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 RBC Heritage, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.



Earlier this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure locked in Justin Rose. The result: Rose shot 69 or better in three of his four rounds on his way to a score of 14 under and a third-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.



Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 RBC Heritage and revealed his optimal DFS lineups.



One huge name McClure is all over this week: Matt Kuchar ($11,800 on FanDuel, $10,800 on DraftKings).



Kuchar, who has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.



Kuchar is one of the more expensive players on FanDuel this week, but you can afford him if you follow McClure's roster-building strategy.



One value pick McClure has in his lineup that will give you much-needed salary relief: Kevin Kisner, who is just $9,800 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings.



Kisner is coming off an impressive performance that saw him finish in second at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. And he followed that up with a solid showing at the Masters that saw him shoot even par or better in three of his four rounds at Augusta National.



Plus, Kisner has finished 11th or better in two of his last three RBC Heritage starts, which includes a second place finish in 2015.



McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.



So what 2018 RBC Heritage lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And what mid-priced player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.