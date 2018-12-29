PGA Tour DFS, Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

While the new PGA Tour season has already started, the first event of 2019 is an absolute dandy as a collection of last year's winners compete in the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The tournament takes place from Jan. 3 to 6 at Kapalua Resort on the Plantation Course, and all six of the top players in the world qualified to compete this season. With a loaded field expected to include World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, setting your PGA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel could be a challenge without some expert advice. That's why you'll want to see the PGA DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before setting your roster.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks. His model helps identify optimal value at every price point to create a well-rounded lineup.

Last month at the 2018 RSM Classic, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Cameron Champ. The result: Champ fired four rounds of 69 or better on his way to a score of 16-under par and a top 10 finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend. Now, he's set his sights on the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions and has revealed his optimal golf DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

We can tell you that McClure is all over world No. 2 Justin Rose.

Rose can take back the No. 1 ranking in the world from Koepka this week and it's hard to find anybody who has been more consistent in the last few months. In his last eight events, Rose has seven top-10 finishes, six top-fives, and hasn't finished worse than 17th in a tournament.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also involves rostering Gary Woodland.

The bomber broke a nearly five-year winless drought last February with a win at the Waste Management Open. He proceeded to back that up with a solid season to climb all the way to No. 31 in the Official World Golf Rankings after dealing with injury issues for years.

Woodland already has three top-10s in four official PGA Tour events this season and also finished in the top 10 at the Hero World Challenge and QBE Shootout. Get him into your PGA DFS lineups and expect to get a strong week at a reasonable price, all from a player who looks poised for a huge season.

