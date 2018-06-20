PGA Tour DFS, Travelers Championship 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the Travelers Championship, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings and he's off to a red-hot start on his PGA Tour picks this year.
At the Memorial Tournament, McClure locked in Bryson DeChambeau at $7,700 on DraftKings. The result: DeChambeau fired three rounds of 69 or under on his way to a score of 15 under par and a victory in the playoff. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.
Now, he has his sights set on the Travelers Championship and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups.
One huge name McClure is all over this week is Bubba Watson, who is $10,400 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.
Watson, a two-time Masters champion, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. Watson has won the Travelers twice -- in 2010 and '15. He also ranks sixth in driving distance with a 313.1-yard average.
Watson is among the most expensive players on DraftKings and FanDuel this week, but you can afford him if you follow McClure's roster-building strategy.
One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the 2018 Travelers Championship is two-time U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka ($12,500 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings).
Koepka is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he didn't compete in the Travelers in 2017 and finished ninth in 2016. McClure sees far better values than Koepka in the 2018 Travelers Championship field.
McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even considering that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.
So what lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel for the Travelers Championship? And which mid-priced player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who has earned nearly $2 million playing DFS, and find out.
