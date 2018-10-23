PGA Tour DFS, WGC-HSBC Champions 2018: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this year. Last week at the CJ Cup, McClure built his DraftKings lineup around Gary Woodland. The result: Woodland fired three rounds of 68 or better on his way to a score of 17 under par and a second-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups only at SportsLine. One huge name McClure is all over this week: Dustin Johnson at $12,600 on FanDuel and $11,500 on DraftKings.

Johnson, who has finished fifth or better in three of his past four starts at this event, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard this week. He enters the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions full of confidence and finished last season ranked inside the top 12 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (3.99) and scoring average (69.549), which will allow him to rack up points at the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague this week: Jason Day ($11,700 FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings).

Day is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings this week, but he has failed to crack the top 10 in nine of his past 11 starts on the PGA Tour. He also ranked 113th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage last season, which doesn't bode well for his high price tag this week.

