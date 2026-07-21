Asian Tour joins new partnership with PGA Tour, DP World Tour that begins immediately

As part of their existing strategic alliance, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced Tuesday that the partnership will extend to the Asian Tour, effective immediately. The partnership will help establish pathways for Asian Tour members with playing privileges beginning on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season for the league's top players.

The Asian Tour had been in partnership with LIV Golf since the league's launch in 2022, inventing a group of tournaments dubbed the International Series that was a key aspect of the promotion and relegation of LIV Golf. The top two players from the Asian Tour's Order of Merit were promoted to LIV Golf for the 2026 season, while LIV Golf players often participated in the events as well.

As part of the partnership, the DP World Tour will return to co-sanctioning tournaments on the Asian Tour in 2027. The two leagues had a relationship dating back to 1999 and were in partnership with each other from 2016-21 before the Asian Tour and LIV Golf began theirs.

Now, any member of the Asian Tour could conceivably make his way to the PGA Tour by earning membership on the DP World Tour and then securing a spot inside the top 10 of the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour, which in itself earns a player a PGA Tour card for the following season.

"This agreement is another example of what can be accomplished when organizations come together with a shared vision for the future of professional golf," PGA Tour's SVP of International Christian Hardy said. "Through our Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour, we have worked to build a more connected global golf ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome the Asian Tour into that effort.

"Together, we are creating new opportunities for players, enhancing key National Opens around the world and continuing to evolve and strengthen pathways to identify and develop the next generation of elite talent."