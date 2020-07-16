The PGA Tour is close to green-lighting an annual fall event that will be associated with and hosted by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. If approved by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission, it would debut at Harding Park, located in western San Francisco, next fall.

Curry has long expressed a desire to host an event on the PGA Tour. He was set in 2019 to host a tour event at Lake Merced Golf Club in California, located very near Harding Park, before it fell through in the negotiations phase over an event sponsor.

If approved, the event would take place in September 2021 at Harding Park, thus making the venue ineligible to host the 2026 Presidents Cup as previously planned because of a required amendment in the contract between the city of San Francisco and the PGA Tour, per the report.

Harding Park has been the host of several PGA Tour events in recent history and will be the site of the PGA Championship next month. It hosted the Presidents Cup in 2009 -- a U.S. team win -- as well as a memorable 2005 WGC-American Express Championship where Tiger Woods defeated John Daly in a sudden-death playoff.

Curry is a two-time NBA MVP winner with a passion for the game as a player and a proponent of using the game to make a positive impact off the course, as evidenced by a 2019 example in which he pledged to financially support Howard University's golf teams for six years.

"Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful," Curry said in 2019 upon donating a reported seven figures to support Howard University. "It's a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don't have a fair shot at the game, it's tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University."

In an interview with Golf Digest in 2019 ahead of his event at Lake Merced Golf Club that was eventually canceled, he said his goal to host an event in California was in large part due to his desire to help kids in the Oakland and Bay Area.

"I'm trying to raise awareness and funds to do a lot of cool things in the Oakland and greater Bay Area for kids in three facets of life, in terms of eating healthier foods, learning more, and hopefully getting kids to graduate college," he said . "To do that through the game of golf ... it should be fun."