If you felt like this season's FedEx Cup Fall was sleepier than usual, you are not alone. The PGA Tour backed itself into a bind, had issues with sponsors and faced difficult weather conditions for hosting golf tournaments. Not even a win from the youngest player in nearly 100 years could inject life into a slate meant to revitalize potentially dying careers.

The FedEx Cup Fall finale, a.k.a. the final event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, was played in front of an audience of zero as the PGA Tour once again drew the short end of the stick in terms of weather and was forced to move the final round of the RSM Classic to Monday. No spectators were allowed on site.

It is the second straight week that a tournament required a Monday finish and the third of the fall swing when adding in the playoff at the Bermuda Championship, which was shortened to 54 holes.

"It's very difficult," tournament host Davis Love III said. "We had a great forecast two weeks ago, we weren't really prepared. Even our meteorologist on site from the Tour, they were surprised at what we got."

Although the RSM Classic and the stakes of career-altering swings are supposed to take center stage, the PGA Tour continues to look ahead towards its new competitive model. It is this time next year that clarity will be introduced into the ecosystem, before it is fortified in 2028 and beyond.

Despite the league being in a transition period, the cut-off points will be black and white. The top 95 in the FedEx Cup Fall get into the Championship Series. Nos. 96-175 earn status for the Challenger Series.

"Top 95 next year and then top 90 going into 2028, that's the magic number," Maverick McNealy said. "That's what 125 used to be; it's that except you're playing on the best tour in the world on the best golf courses against the best players every single week. That's the magic number."

Compare that to the status quo. The magic number is supposed to be 100, but every year we hear players coming to terms with finishing outside it and realizing it isn't that bad. Doug Ghim, Taylor Moore and Lee Hodges all finished outside the top 100 in 2025 and averaged 24 starts in 2026.

At the time, we were conditioned to believe they had lost their PGA Tour cards. In reality, their conditional status assured them of plenty of opportunities for the coming year. The issue stems from the system. The way it is framed or presented to fans does not help the cause, but once real cutoffs replace fuzzy safety nets next fall, the drama won't need any artificial propping up.

Not one…Not two…

Over on the LPGA, Jeeno Thitikul fended off Nelly Korda and company to claim the CME Tour Championship (and the $4 million winner's check) for the third straight season. She went bogey-free over the weekend and became the first player since Inbee Park in 2015 to defend at the same tournament in three consecutive years.

The 23-year-old is the youngest player to win 12 times on the LPGA since Lydia Ko, with her run at the CME Tour Championship accounting for 25% of those victories. Those wins also account for a hefty balance in her bank account, which now puts her atop the LPGA career money list ahead of Annika Sorenstam, whom both Thitikul and Korda passed this week in Naples.

Expect to see more of Thitikul and Korda duking it out in 2027. The two are tied for the most wins on the LPGA (12) since 2022, with Thitikul securing the most in 2026 with her five compared to Korda's four, which included two major triumphs.

LPGA Money List

Player Career Earnings Jeeno Thitikul $24.3 million Nelly Korda $22.9 million Annika Sorenstam $22.6 million

Years to forget

Consider this section the proverbial cannon that goes off every night in The Hunger Games to pay respect to the fallen tributes. While the PGA Tour strives to reach that level of cutthroat, the league has been a bit kinder than the game makers (for now, at least).

Here are some of the notable names to fall outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings, and what it may mean for their 2027 season and beyond.

Billy Horschel wasn't all that concerned about missing the cut and ending a season that he graded as an F+. He looked at the examples set by players like Ben Kohles and Ghim who played out of conditional status of some sort (Nos. 101-125) and were still able to put together strong seasons.

Horschel played 30 times in 2026 as he returned from injury, something Jason Day will have to do as well. Day, the former world No. 1 , ended the regular season No. 82 in the FedEx Cup standings and watched his name fall outside the top 100 in recent weeks. Unable to tee it up in the waning moments of the summer and this fall, the Australian will start the 2027 season on a major medical extension as his body continues to betray him.

Tony Finau's game betrayed him in 2026 as it marked the first season of his PGA Tour career in which he did not earn full-time playing privileges. Luckily for him, he enters 2027 with one year remaining in the eligibility he earned from winning five tournaments in a three-year stretch from 2021-23. He has just two top-10 finishes in the last two seasons.

Brooks Koepka is another name with runway still out in front of him despite falling outside the magic number. The five-time major champion will be in the Championship Series in 2028 thanks to his 2023 PGA Championship and no thanks to his play in 2026. In his first season back on the PGA Tour, Koepka disappointed as putting struggles persisted and crept into other parts of his bag throughout the year. The good news is he has a new team of coaches in his corner heading into next season.