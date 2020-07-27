Camilo Villegas' daughter Mia died on Sunday after battling tumors on her brain and spine. She was two months shy of her second birthday.

Villegas disclosed the original news of Mia's diagnosis at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in June. He said at the time that they discovered the tumors only in March. Mia struggled through surgery and chemotherapy, prompting Villegas' wife to write this on Instagram in May.

I know you all have been thinking of us and I am so grateful! I want you to know something ... there's nothing to feel sorry or sad about what we are experiencing. I only ask you all for one thing and that is POSITIVE HEALING THOUGHTS, when you think of Mia or us, just close your eyes and see her, see us, being happy and healthy. That's the greatest gift you can give us! Love you all and congrats to all the AMAZING Mamas!

Villegas remained optimistic as he disclosed the news back in June.

"Hopefully, it's just a bump in the road for her, and for us, and we'll be celebrating that day that she's clean," he said at Sawgrass in June.

The Korn Ferry Tour event in June is the only event Villegas has played since February (he's only played 13 events overall worldwide in the last three years). Playing there sounded like more of a reprieve from the toil of what his family was going through than anything else.

"Whenever I feel emotionally ready, I'll come back and play," Villegas said at the time. "This week is just a drive up, be with my brother, get my mind away, see people, enjoy the game I love, and go back to Mia next week."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released the following statement in support of Villegas.

"The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas," the statement read. "We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family."