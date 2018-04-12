PGA Tour golfers to use baseball-like walk-up music at 2018 Zurich Classic
I have no idea what players will walk out to, but this is a fun idea
The Zurich Classic went rogue last year by introducing team events to PGA Tour golf. We probably don't need it every week, but for one week in 2017, it was fantastic. They're adding to the zaniness in 2018 by introducing walk-up songs for golfers who make the cut.
Here's Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel.
Each two-man team that makes the cut at TPC Louisiana can pick a walkup song to be played on the first tee before each of their weekend rounds.
"We are continuously looking for fun and innovative ways for our players to connect with fans," said Tyler Dennis, chief of operations on the PGA Tour. "Zurich and the Fore!Kids Foundation have been great leaders in bringing new elements to the game of golf. Given the team format and the location being New Orleans, I can't think of a better event to introduce this on the PGA Tour."
The European Tour actually started doing this in 2017, and it was kind of goofy but also kind of fun. Kids in attendance seemed to love it.
Of course, what players will walk out to has already been opined on, but players themselves have started weighing in and even taking suggestions on what they should come out to. Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia will all play the alternate-shot event.
