The PGA Tour announced Thursday that Good Good Golf decided to remove itself as the sponsor of a FedEx Cup Fall event running from Nov. 12-15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. This comes after the golf content creator group, which collaborated with Callaway on a new driver, released an advertisement in which co-founder Garrett Clark pushed a woman to the ground, saying, "Do not touch my new driver."

While Good Good was given the opportunity to "step away" from its planned sponsorship in this case, the brand was hit with a hammer earlier Thursday when Callaway ended its relationship with the creator, effective immediately, committing $1 million to support organizations working to prevent violence against women. The club manufacturer also stated that an investigation was underway to determine how the advertisement was approved.

"The PGA Tour has been informed of Good Good Golf's decision to step away as a sponsor of the event in Austin, Texas, this fall," the organization wrote in a statement. "We agree with their decision to use this time to focus on their organization and the work ahead. The PGA Tour believes in golf's ability to bring people together and create a welcoming environment for all. The tournament will continue as scheduled from November 12-15, 2026, and we will provide an update on sponsorship plans at a later date."

"After thoughtful discussions with the PGA Tour and careful reflection, we have decided to step away as sponsor of the tour event in Austin this fall," Good Good said in a statement. "We recognize that we have work to do as an organization, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from this situation. We are grateful for our relationship with the PGA Tour and appreciate their partnership over the years. We remain committed to earning back trust, and we hope to work together again in the future."

Earlier this week, Golf Channel postponed the return of its reality competition series, "Big Break," as it was collaborating with Good Good. That show's presenting sponsor, Golf Galaxy, wanted its branding removed from the program. Operated under Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy stopped selling Good Good products, as did the PGA Tour Superstore.

Good Good and Callaway both released statements addressing the backlash, but that has not slowed down the fervor around the ad. Clark posted an apology video on social media Wednesday evening, blaming the marketing department while detailing how the advertisement was supposed to be a skit based on the popular film "Obsession."

"I want to first start by saying I personally want to apologize for playing the role in this skit, in this ad, at the magnitude that I did," Clark said. "And then, on Good Good's behalf, on [the] Good Good marketing team's behalf, I wanted to say an apology as well because this is not at all what we stand for. The way that this ad was received is not how Good Good is, and it's not what we stand for. I want everyone to know that. I do not support [domestic violence] or abuse or any of that of any kind."

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp on Tuesday called Good Good's relationship with the circuit "fluid," given its planned sponsorship of the November tournament. Just two days later, the league can consider the matter concrete as it looks for a new title sponsor.

"I think initially, no, [they did not take enough accountability]," Rolapp said Tuesday. "I think what we saw was concerning, is clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values. We take it very seriously. I think their initial response was disappointing. It was a bit defensive and late. But I think the responses are getting better. I think we've seen some things this morning, we've had some conversations with them, so we'll continue to monitor and work with them going forward. But no, we were disappointed with what we saw."