The PGA Tour announced a significant structural change Tuesday hiring longtime NFL executive Brian Rolapp as the first CEO in the organization's history while beginning the transition away from commissioner Jay Monahan, who will step down in late 2026 concluding a decade with the Tour.

Rolapp had spent the last 22 years with the NFL, most recently as the league's executive vice president, chief media and business officer. Long expected to one day succeed commissioner Roger Goodell, he was responsible for the league's television contracts, digital media rights and relationships and sponsorships -- areas in which the NFL grew markedly over the last two decades.

"I think there's three things, as I've mentioned before, that we can take from the NFL that I think applies to golf," said Rolapp at the Travelers Championship during his introductory press conference. "One is you sort of relentlessly focus on the game, getting the competition right, getting the highest level of competition is extremely important. That's something we obsessed about. I think, second, finding the right partners. That's not only sponsors but media partners could help grow the game distribute the game, reach as many fans as possible. That's something we'll look at.

"And I think third is a constant mindset of innovation. You have to change. I think I said it in my fan letter: We're going to honor tradition, but we're not going to be unnecessarily bound by it, and where it makes sense to change, we're going to do that. I think that's something to take from my previous experience that I'm excited to apply here."

Monahan announced in December 2024 that the PGA Tour would begin a formal search for its first CEO, a position deemed necessary following the creation of its for-profit arm, PGA Tour Enterprises, and the acceptance of a $1.5 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of professional sports owners and executives. The CEO search committee was led by PGA Tour Enterprises board member Arthur Blank (owner of the Atlanta Falcons) with Monahan and player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott among the six individuals conducting interviews.

"A year ago, I informed our boards that, upon completing a decade as commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026," Monahan said in a press release. "Since then, we've worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We've found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I'm excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA Tour."

Over the next year-plus, Monahan will transition his day-to-day responsibilities to Rolapp while focusing on his role as a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board and the PGA Tour Enterprises Board. Rolapp will lead the PGA Tour management team once starting with the organization, and he will report to the boards of directors.

"Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA Tour," Monahan added. "His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the Tour's continued evolution. With Brian's expertise and vision, and the trust we've established with our players and fans, I'm more confident than ever in the future we're building."

The fourth commissioner in PGA Tour history, Monahan will be remembered for leading the organization during the advent of the rival LIV Golf league which, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, poached some of the biggest stars in the game like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Initially resistant of LIV Golf's efforts and adamant that the PGA Tour would not do a deal with its burgeoning rival, Monahan later reversed course and came to a framework agreement between the parties that has yet to be ratified two years later.

Whether the PGA Tour will fill the role of commissioner following Monahan's departure remains to be seen.

"Brian's appointment is a win for players and fans," Woods said. "He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I'm excited about what's ahead -- and confident that with Brian's leadership, we'll continue to grow the Tour in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport."