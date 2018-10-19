PGA Tour Latinoamerica moves final event of year to Trump National Doral in Miami

President Donald Trump's Florida course, Trump National Doral, lost its PGA Tour event a few years ago when it moved to Mexico and became the WGC-Mexico Championship. Doral will get a new event that, while it won't exactly fill that void, will at least represent pro golf at Doral, where it had been played for several decades.

The PGA Tour Latinoamerica's Tour Championship-Shell Championship -- the season-ending event on that tour -- will be played at Doral starting in November 2018.

"We are very happy that we will continue playing the Latinoamérica Tour Championship-Shell Championship in South Florida, and Doral is a tremendous community that we know will open its arms to our players and this tournament," PGA Tour Latinoamérica president Jack Warfield said in a statement.

The event will feature the top 60 on the money list of that tour, a list that currently includes names like Tyson Alexander (University of Florida), Brad Gehl (Oklahoma State) and just outside of it is Australian wunderkind Ryan Ruffels.

This is a pretty interesting move for a tour owned by the PGA Tour after the way everything went down with its WGC event in 2016.

"I just heard that the PGA Tour is taking their tournament out of Miami and moving it to Mexico," said Trump at the time. ". . . They're moving it to Mexico City -- which, by the way, I hope they have kidnapping insurance. But they're moving it to Mexico City. And I'm saying, you know, what's going on here? It's so sad when you look what's going on with our country."

Tim Finchem, who was PGA Tour commissioner at the time, said the move from Doral to Mexico was not political, and proceeded to insinuate that it was, just not for the PGA Tour.

"As we anticipated, some of the reaction revolves around the feeling that somehow this is a political exercise," Finchem said. "It is not that in any way, shape or form. It is fundamentally a sponsorship issue."

Trump purchased Doral in 2012.