The PGA Tour has been under attack following the development of LIV Golf. On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan punched back. Holding a press conference ahead of the final event of the season, the 2022 Tour Championship, Monahan applauded the actions of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy for leading a players-only meeting the week of the BMW Championship and announced drastic changes to the future of the tour as a byproduct of this gathering from the tour's top players.

"I know there's a lot of curiosity and speculation as to what was discussed and what was decided [at the players-only meeting], but ... I think it's important to understand that this process represents a remarkable moment for the PGA Tour and showcases the essence of what being a membership organization is all about," Monahan said in a statement.

"With the best interests of the collective in mind, those players rallied together to strengthen the Tour platform, recognizing that if fans are going to invest in the PGA Tour, it means a hell of a lot more if they know the players are investing right back. I am inspired by our great players, every one of our players, who epitomizes the perpetual values and competitive fabric of our sport."

Monahan touched on numerous modifications, including an increase in elevated events on schedule, the implementation of a league minimum for PGA Tour members and an adjustment to the Player Impact Program (PIP).

Future changes to schedule, compensation