PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott met with United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Tour announced on Thursday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the future of men's professional golf and the Department of Justice's role, or lack thereof, in a potential deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's financial backers, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf," Monahan, Scott and Tiger Woods released in a joint statement. "We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

Trump has been eager to step into the conversations between the PGA Tour and PIF since taking office and stated before the election that he could strike a deal between the two sides in 15 minutes. The President has relationships with both the PGA Tour and the PIF; his golf courses have been utilized by both circuits to hold tournaments.

"He might be able to [strike a deal]," Rory McIlroy said following the 2024 U.S. Presidential election "… From the outside looking in, it's probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He's got a great relationship with golf. He's a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows? But I think, as the President of the United States again, he's probably got bigger things to focus on than golf."

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF have carried out for 20 months now with the U.S. Department of Justice serving as one of the main hurdles the two parties need to navigate. Antitrust officials took notice of the initial framework agreement announced June 6, 2023 and welcomed officials from both groups to speak in front of a Senate subcommittee, although only PGA tour officials attended.

Last year, the PGA Tour's new for-profit arm, PGA Tour Enterprises, reached a deal with a consortium of professional sports team owners dubbed Strategic Sports Group. The group agreed to inject up to $3 billion into the Tour's new entity and valued PGA Tour Enterprises at just over $12 billion.