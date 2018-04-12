PGA Tour moves World Golf Championship event to Memphis from Akron

Ah, Memphis in August, what a delightful place to be. That's where you'll be if you're a top player on the PGA Tour because the last World Golf Championship event of the season is being moved from Akron to Memphis starting in 2019. In fact, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational will also be renamed the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The fourth WGC event of the season will be played at the TPC Southwind, which is currently where the FedEx St. Jude Classic takes place every year the week before the U.S. Open. This creates a void in the PGA Tour schedule the week before the U.S. Open, which will undoubtedly add to the major schedule overhaul we'll see in 2019 as The Players Championship moves to March and the PGA Championship moves to May.

This move also means the good people of Memphis will see a much better field than they're used to seeing. Normally, they get Phil Mickelson and maybe a few other big names. Now, they'll see most (if not all) of the top 50 players in the world.

I should also probably point out that FedEx is the sponsor of the PGA Tour's yearlong race to determine the best golfer of the year and that the Bridgestone CEO blamed the move on cost of sponsorship. Those are two pretty intriguing subplots.

The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational was established in 1999 at Firestone Country Club in Akron and was won eight times by Tiger Woods. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott are all former winners, as well.