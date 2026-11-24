The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced nominees for the two major awards it hands out each year, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick and Chris Gotterup make up the five-man race for the Jack Nicklaus Award, while Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben James, Kristoffer Reitan, Jackson Koivun and Marco Penge are among those vying for the Arnold Palmer Award.

Scheffler has become familiar with getting his hands on the Jack Nicklaus Award in recent years. The world No. 1 joined Tiger Woods as the only golfer to claim the title three years in a row when he secured the honor in 2024. After winning it again in 2025, Scheffler can join Woods again as the only players to ever win it five times in a row. The 15-time major champion won the award five straight seasons from 1999-2003 and three straight from 2005-07.

In 2024, Scheffler became the third golfer to be named Player of the Year three times in his career, joining Woods (11 times) and Rory McIlroy (three). He surpassed McIlroy -- who is not nominated for the award for the first time since the 2020-21 season -- by winning the award again last season.

Scheffler's campaign for a fifth straight Nicklaus award appeared in doubt as he went through the PGA Tour regular season with just one victory. He made up for lost time in the postseason by winning the St. Jude Championship and the Tour Championship for his second career FedEx Cup crown.

The 30-year-old finished inside the top 10 in three of the four major championships, had the lowest scoring average on the PGA Tour and missed only one cut this season.

Scheffler's season was one highlighted by consistency, while Clark's was one of memorable achievements. Clark fired a final-round 60 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson for the first win of his year before grabbing his second career U.S. Open victory at Shinnecock Hills, with Scheffler by his side on that fateful Sunday.

The wins by Scheffler in the FedEx Cup Playoffs sandwiched a win by Clark at the BMW Championship as he got the better of McIlroy in St. Louis.

Clark and Scheffler's win total of three were matched by both Fitzpatrick and Gotterup. Fitzpatrick won the Valspar Championship before edging out Scheffler in a playoff at the RBC Heritage the week after the Masters. The Englishman was not done, however, and scored the biggest win of his season at the Zurich Classic where he helped secure a PGA Tour card for his little brother Alex.

Meanwhile, Gotterup got off to the hottest start with wins at the Sony Open and the WM Phoenix Open. The big-hitting right hander added another at the John Deere Classic to polish off a transformational season.

Gotterup paired up nicely with Young at the Presidents Cup, one year after Young notched his first win on the PGA Tour. He added to his tally in 2026 with wins at The Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship amid a stretch in the spring where he was the hottest player in the world.



Scottie Scheffler Cameron Young Wyndham Clark Matt Fitzpatrick Chris Gotterup Events 20 20 25 21 23 Wins 3 2 3 3 3 Top 10s 13 8 6 8 7 Major wins 0 0 1 0 0 Major top 10s 3 2 1 0 1 Scoring average 68.62 (1st) 69.75 (12th) 69.97 (24th) 69.59 (6th) 69.69 (7th)



The Rookie of the Year race will be just as compelling given the influx of young talent on the PGA Tour in 2026. Five players are in the running with four of them notching victories, including Penge who claimed the season-finale at the RSM Classic to maintain his playing privileges on the PGA Tour in a season where he dealt with injury.

His fellow Englishman, Fitzpatrick, won the Zurich Classic with his brother, Matt, and went onto collect six top-10 finishes in a limited run on the PGA Tour. One of those finishes came at the Truist Championship where Fitzpatrick fell just short to Reitan, who captured the biggest win of any rookie on the PGA Tour in 2026.

Reitan won the signature event at Quail Hollow Club and also had a top-10 finish at The Memorial Tournament. While the Europeans fared well early in the season, the Americans brought the excitement late with Koivun winning the 3M Open in his third start as a professional. The highly touted amateur got the better of Scheffler at TPC Twin Cities to earn the trophy.

Koivun did not have enough rounds to qualify for a scoring average on the PGA Tour in 2026 where James ranks second only to Scheffler. The No. 1 from PGA Tour University started his career at the Canadian Open and has not looked back as all five of his top-10 finishes also doubled as top-five efforts, including his playoff loss at the World Wide Technology Championship.



Alex Fitzpatrick Ben James Jackson Koivun Marco Penge Kristoffer Reitan Events 14 14 12 22 22 Wins 1 0 1 1 1 Top 10s 6 5 4 3 4 Major wins 0 0 0 0 0 Major top 10s 0 0 0 0 0 Scoring average 69.86 (21st) 69.14 (2nd) — 71.15 (125th) 70.65 (79th)



The honors will be awarded through a voting process, including PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 official FedEx Cup events during the 2026 season. Voting closes on Friday, Dec. 4 with winners announced at a later date.