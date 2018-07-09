PGA Tour pro could retire at 29 after missing conditional status by less than a point

John Peterson seems prepared to walk away from his pursuit of a career on the PGA Tour following a T13 finish at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier last week.

Peterson needed -- this has to be tougher for him to read than it is for me to type, but it's pretty difficult to type -- 55.33 FedEx Cup points to earn conditional status on the last start of his medical exemption. He notched 54.75 by finishing T13. So he missed out on being able to play the rest of the PGA Tour season (albeit from a pretty subpar priority position) by 0.58 points.

The crazy part about that is that he thought he needed just $60,000 earned, which he easily would have grabbed by finishing T13. That would have been more than enough to secure his conditional status, but the PGA Tour goes by FedEx Cup points only and not money earned.

And with that, his career could be over. The 29-year-old has a pair of top 10s in 91 career events played (including one at the U.S. Open) and has made over $2 million on the PGA Tour, but he's said all year that if he didn't get his conditional status, that's a wrap on the PGA Tour life.

"I'm kind of freewheeling it at this point," Peterson told Golf Channel in May. "I know a little bit has been said about me retiring if I don't make the necessary money for my medical starts, and all that's true. If I don't make it, I'm not playing golf anymore."

"I just don't enjoy the travel out here very much," he added. "I don't like it at all, honestly. … Don't get me wrong, I don't hate it out here. They treat you great every week. You have nothing to worry about. I like it a lot out here. I just kind of want to be a dad and like be around my kid and my family more often, even though, yeah, they're here this week, but they can't come every week."

Missing out on status by, presumably, a single stroke has to be a bitter pill to swallow, and maybe Peterson will eventually change his mind. As Will Gray noted today, he could pretty easily get into the Web.com Tour Finals and re-earn his card for the 2018-19 season. Or maybe that's truly it, and Peterson will eject on PGA Tour life for that real estate gig he has waiting for him back in Texas.

Or maybe -- best of all -- this will be a Brian Gay-Ian Poulter situation where a mistake was made (and eventually found) which allows Peterson to keep his status and play out the rest of the PGA Tour season.