PGA Tour pro gets high schooler from Twitter to caddie for him at John Deere Classic

Two-time PGA Tour winner Steven Bowditch might not be having the greatest year ever, but he made sure recently that one teenager is having one of the coolest weeks of his life at the John Deere Classic. Bowditch, who has made just one of his last 27 cuts, put out a call to arms early this week for a caddie at the John Deere.

"Any local kids/college players in the Quad cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you," Bowditch tweeted. "The best response/reason gets the job. 2p.m. Tuesday start, finish Friday. 1% chance Sunday. Payment: all leftover gloves and balls are yours."

A 16-year-old named Elias Francque responded and eventually got the gig.

Bowditch tweeted out a photo of his new bag man on Tuesday after Francques looped a practice round for him. Francques responded that "(I) appreciate the opportunity to be able to caddy for him this week. Thanks to everyone for the words of encouragement. Let's get a W!"

"Back when I was 16 or 17, we had a golf tournament back home and I got to caddie for (2006 JDC champion) John Senden one time and it stuck with me," Bowditch told the Quad-City Times. "I thought one day I'd like to be able to do that with someone else.

"I got in late Monday afternoon and struggled to find a caddie just because I was a late entry. I thought it was a good opportunity to give someone like Elias here a good memory."

Hopefully even one that lasts past Friday.