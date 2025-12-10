The holidays are right around the corner, and many professional golfers are hoping for something more than just presents. The final stage of PGA Tour Q-School takes center stage this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, continuing two weeks of survive-and-advance style of golf to earn playing privileges on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour next season.

The penultimate stage was held last week across five sites scattered throughout the United States, where five different 72-hole stroke-play competitions were expected to take place. Due to weather, two sites were shortened to 54 holes. A total of 88 players advanced to the final stage from these five locations with this run of golf representing both a sprint in terms of quality of game and a marathon in terms of mental toughness.

"[There's a little bit of a mental shift] I would say, but not in a bad way for me, though," explained Kieron Van Wyk, who earned his spot in the second stage due to his final standing in PGA Tour University rankings but ultimately failed to qualify for the final stage. "I feel like I don't really have anything to lose but everything to gain. Having a good week and finishing top five in the final stage means I'll be playing on the PGA Tour next year. Pretty much just going out there, all systems go with nothing to lose and everything to gain."

PGA Tour status -- given to the top five finishers (no ties) in the final stage -- is not the only carrot dangling in front of these players. Those who medaled at the five qualifying sites in the second stage -- assuming they do not improve their status in the final stage -- earned Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be subject to the second reorder of the 2026 season.

After those who finish top five (i.e. those who earn their PGA Tour status for the 2026 season) in the final stage, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour and exemptions from the periodic reorders at the onset of the year -- the top 25 of this bunch being subject to the third reorder and those after being subject to the second. The remainder of the 176-player field will earn conditional membership on the Korn Ferry Tour and membership on the PGA Tour Americas and be subject to the reorder.

So, keep this in mind as the spotlight inevitably (and rightfully) shines on those battling for PGA Tour membership. Unlike last year, where the top five and ties earned full-time cards, only the top five will this year, continuing a tightening-of-the-belt trend on the PGA Tour. (A hole-by-hole playoff will be contested if needed.)

"It's where I want to be, so I am definitely paying attention to [changes to the PGA Tour membership structure]," Van Wyk continued. "They are just making it harder and harder, but subsequently, I think that is a good thing. I am very aware of what is going on with 10 cards getting taken away from the Korn Ferry Tour as well. Those are stepping stones and tours and places I do see myself being."

Five players to watch