PGA Tour reaches resolution with Jordan Spieth on scheduling rule violation

Jordan Spieth will miss the Tour Championship, which means that he'll only end the season with 24 events after playing in the Ryder Cup in a little under two weeks. Since he won't hit 25 events, the result, according to the regulation, would be a fine of at least $20,000 or a suspension.

Despite the violation, though, it appears we don't have to worry about Spieth's time on the course taking a hit. PGA Tour COO Andy Pazder revealed that the matter is taken care of.

"I have talked to Jordan and we've resolved it," Pazder said, via The Golf Channel. "We have come to a resolution. I'm not going to be able to share the details of that. I will say the result is something that you will see next season. It's resolved in a way that's going to be a win for our tournaments, our fans and golf in general."

The response is vague, but it certainly implies that, contrary to the normal result of the punishment, we'll be seeing more of Spieth somewhere new next year. Spieth will probably end up playing in an event that he hasn't played in in the past. The spirit of the regulation is so that lesser events get to see the stars of the game, so that's the most likely "win" here for the fans and golf.